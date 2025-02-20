Newcastle could struggle to make Arsenal target stay beyond this term

Arsenal want to sign Alexander Isak at the end of the season, but they are just one of several clubs interested in securing the Swede’s signature.

Isak is regarded as one of the most exciting strikers in world football, and his quality suggests he could thrive at an elite club such as Real Madrid. This makes a move to the Emirates more challenging, especially with competition from other top teams. Additionally, there is the question of how much Arsenal are willing to invest to bring him in, as they continue to assess other transfer targets ahead of the summer window.

The Gunners have broken their transfer record in the past, but it remains uncertain whether they would be prepared to do so again to land Isak. Financial considerations will play a key role in determining their approach, particularly with other areas of the squad also requiring reinforcements.

Liverpool is another club showing strong interest in Isak, meaning Arsenal will face serious competition in their bid to sign him. Newcastle United, meanwhile, are determined to keep hold of the former Real Sociedad forward. However, their ability to do so may depend on their qualification for the Champions League.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle will be forced to sell Isak if they fail to secure a place in next season’s Champions League. This could open the door for potential suitors, with Arsenal among the clubs closely monitoring his situation.

Isak is a world-class talent, and like any top player, he will want to test himself at the highest level. If Newcastle are unable to meet his ambitions, Arsenal may have a genuine opportunity to bring him to North London. However, with other elite clubs in the mix, securing his signature will be far from straightforward.