Newcastle decides to deny Arsenal the chance of signing their player

Alexander Isak remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar as the Gunners continue their search for a new striker in this transfer window. The Swedish frontman has developed into one of the Premier League’s most effective attackers, and Arsenal’s long-standing admiration for him is well known. Mikel Arteta wants a forward who can score consistently in big games, and Isak’s sharp movement and clinical edge make him a natural fit.

The Gunners have been tracking him since his Real Sociedad days and have held internal discussions about making a move this summer. However, a deal will not be simple, especially considering his growing importance at Newcastle and the financial implications of any possible transfer.

Newcastle prepares to fend off interest

Newcastle is fully aware of the growing interest in their number nine and has moved quickly to try and secure his long-term future. According to a report in The Sun, the Magpies are preparing to offer Isak a new contract that would make him their highest-paid player. They see him as central to their ambitions and are keen to send a clear message that he is not for sale.

This move is designed not only to reward the striker’s form but also to fend off suitors like Arsenal and Liverpool. Newcastle believes that by showing their commitment through a lucrative new deal, Isak will see no reason to consider a move elsewhere.

Arsenal and Liverpool consider alternatives

Arsenal is not alone in its admiration. Liverpool could enter the race if they decide to cash in on Darwin Nunez. The Reds are expected to shake up their attack this summer and may see Isak as a more clinical alternative.

That leaves Arsenal with a tough decision to make. They are already being cautious with spending, and Newcastle’s stance suggests any deal would require a fee far beyond what the Gunners may be willing to pay. While Isak remains a top-class option, Arsenal may soon need to look elsewhere if they want to avoid another long and fruitless pursuit.