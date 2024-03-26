Newcastle determined to beat Arsenal to the signing of two defenders

Sporting CP has a history of nurturing top talents, from Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo to several other world-class players, making them a club to watch for emerging stars.

Their current squad is competing for the Portuguese league title, propelled in part by the talent within their ranks.

Arsenal has taken notice of several Sporting players, particularly two defenders who have caught their eye.

Gonçalo Inácio and Ousmane Diomande form the backbone of Sporting’s defence, contributing to their success both domestically and in Europe.

This explains Arsenal’s interest in acquiring both players for their squad.

According to reports from Sport Witness, Arsenal faces competition from Newcastle United for the signatures of these two promising defenders. Newcastle is reportedly eager to bolster their squad with talented players and is confident in their ability to secure deals for Inácio and Diomande once the season concludes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle has proven to be one of the top spenders in recent transfer windows, so we need to be careful about them if we find both players interesting enough to sign.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the lastest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…