Newcastle emerge as potential suitors for Arsenal strike-target

Newcastle are now believed to be eyeing a deal to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, a player Arsenal are strongly linked with also.

The Gunners currently have both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette with a matter of months remaining on their current contracts, with both potentially available to leave the club for nothing come the summer. We also have a huge question mark over the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was recently stripped of his role as club captain and dropped from the playing squad since we took on Southampton four weeks ago.

He was allowed to leave north London to join up with his international side early for the AFCON, but whether he will make a return to action for Arsenal on his return remains to be seen.

This leaves a huge expectation at the Emirates that a new striker will be the focus either this month or in the summer, and Isak is a name who keeps being linked with the role.

The DailyMail claims that he would be Newcastle’s ‘ideal signing’ however, although they are also believed to be eyeing alternatives as they desperately seek an arrival this month.

The prospect of joining the latest mega-rich club could well pose attractive for a young and upcoming player, but the fact remains that it could be a long road to the top for the Toon, while we already have a raft of young and exciting players who are currently vying for a place in next season’s Champions League.

They could well look to break their wage structure to land such a landmark signing, but you would hope that his aspirations would convince him to prefer a move to north London, although there could well be more potential suitors eyeing him in the coming months also.

