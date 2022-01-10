Newcastle emerge as potential suitors for Arsenal strike-target

Newcastle are now believed to be eyeing a deal to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, a player Arsenal are strongly linked with also.
The Gunners currently have both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette with a matter of months remaining on their current contracts, with both potentially available to leave the club for nothing come the summer. We also have a huge question mark over the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was recently stripped of his role as club captain and dropped from the playing squad since we took on Southampton four weeks ago.
He was allowed to leave north London to join up with his international side early for the AFCON, but whether he will make a return to action for Arsenal on his return remains to be seen.
This leaves a huge expectation at the Emirates that a new striker will be the focus either this month or in the summer, and Isak is a name who keeps being linked with the role.
The DailyMail claims that he would be Newcastle’s ‘ideal signing’ however, although they are also believed to be eyeing alternatives as they desperately seek an arrival this month.
The prospect of joining the latest mega-rich club could well pose attractive for a young and upcoming player, but the fact remains that it could be a long road to the top for the Toon, while we already have a raft of young and exciting players who are currently vying for a place in next season’s Champions League.
They could well look to break their wage structure to land such a landmark signing, but you would hope that his aspirations would convince him to prefer a move to north London, although there could well be more potential suitors eyeing him in the coming months also.
Do you expect Newcastle to snare our targets this month or in the summer?
Patrick
Dan Smith talks about knife crime in London, No More Red, and doing things 'The Arsenal Way'
Newcastle are in a relegation scrap and they need players who know the league and are definitive upgrades on what they have.
Isak is neither. He is a good player, but strikers from other leagues typically struggle to score when they move to the Premier League, which in Newcastle’s case, would mean disaster.
There are a few players Newcastle could sign including any one of Arsenal’s three frontmen; Piierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, or Eddie Nketiah, as well as Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis, Burnley’s Chris Wood, or Norwich’s Teemu Pukki.
Dennis offers the biggest bang for the buck, with goals and assists coming in buckets for him this term. but the top two Arsenal men, Auba and Laca, are the more experienced, reliable players. Either player offers a lot of pluses. Lacazette is a top professional, and efficient scorer, he is unselfish, and offers good hold up play and passing in addition to goals. Aubameyang is a threat from anywhere in the final third, can open up defenses like few others, and can play wide or up top. He also has something to prove after his benching.
Isak would be a fine summer signing to round out the team as a replacement for Calum Wilson whose injury record makes him a luxury most teams who could use him cannot afford.