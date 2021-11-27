Newcastle expect Eddie Howe’s presence to give big boost to the team at Arsenal

Eddie Howe may not have been Newcastle manager for long, but he did see his new team score three goals in his first game in charge, even though they still only took one point at Brentford.

Since contracting Covid, the Toon boss has not been able to actually watch the training sessions in person, but according to the Newcastle coach Jason Tindall, Howe has still been pulling the strings while in isolation. “On the training ground, the lads have worked extremely hard. In terms of communication with the manager, we’ve been in constant dialogue with Eddie – four, five or six times a day, before training, after training and in the evenings, preparing for the following day,” Tindall told the NUFC website. “We know Covid affects people differently, but there’s been a big change in how he’s been feeling as the week’s progressed.

“He sees training back every day. We video it every day from multiple angles. That will then be sent to him in the afternoon, he’ll review it back – as we do as coaches, as well – go through it, analyse the detail within that session and then feed back what’s necessary to the players the following day. We know Eddie’s a very hands-on manager and he’s had that influence throughout the week in terms of the preparation for Arsenal.”

But even more importantly to Newcastle is that, after having a negative test yesterday, Howe will be able to be in the dugout at the Emirates to share his insights during the game. Tindall is certain this will be good for the team today. “Every team wants their manager, their leader, on the sideline. It’s the person they look to for guidance, for instruction and for comfort. I think it’s really important for the football club that Eddie is there, and for the players to see the manager there will be a huge lift for them – no doubt.”

Although everyone has been concentrating on Arsenal’s incredible home record against the Toon, and the fact that they haven’t even scored once in our last 5 meetings in London, but very few people have noticed that Newcastle have actually scored at least one goal in 9 of their last EPL 10 games, so Arsenal’s defence will need to be on their best behaviour, and not get complacent.

COYG!!!

WATCH this week’s JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith gives his opinion in the build up to Newcastle…