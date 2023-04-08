Newcastle fans are not happy their club wants an Arsenal player

Newcastle United reportedly likes Kieran Tierney and their manager, Eddie Howe, wants them to add the left-back to his squad.

Tierney was one of the best left-backs in the Premier League before this season, but the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal in the summer has limited his game time.

He is now being tipped to find a new club when this campaign ends and Arsenal could listen to offers for him.

The Magpies are favourites for his signature, but The Sun reveals their fans are not so happy.

There is a list of targets Eddie Howe has reportedly presented to the club as players he wants to sign and the fans say the players are not good enough and they must aim for much better players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Perhaps these fans are making their decision based on the number of games Tierney has played this season.

If the former Celtic man gets a good run of games at any club, he will be one of the finest players on their team.

Howe knows he is a quality player who just needs game time, which is why he wants the Scotsman in his squad.

If we get a good fee from them or any other suitor, we probably should sell Tierney.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids