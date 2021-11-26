Newcastle gets a big boost in time for Arsenal match

Newcastle United has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Arsenal tomorrow, with Eddie Howe now expected to be in the dugout.

The English manager missed his first game as the Magpies’ boss because of a covid infection.

In his absence, they drew 3-3 against Brentford. He could have also missed the game against the Gunners, but The Sun reports he has tested negative for covid-19 and would now be in the dugout for the game.

Howe is the first manager of Newcastle under the club’s new mega-rich owners.

They have given him the responsibility to help them avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

It is a tough job as they haven’t won a league match in this campaign and are now bottom of the standings.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This game offers Arsenal the chance to get back to winning ways after their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool.

The Reds are one of the most in-form clubs in Europe and they deservedly ended our ten-game unbeaten run.

Now is the time to put together another run of matches without a defeat and Mikel Arteta will hope his stars can fight and get all three points from this fixture.