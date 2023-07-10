Newcastle gets serious about signing Arsenal man

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United has now shifted their focus to pursuing a deal for Kieran Tierney in the current transfer window, following Antonee Robinson’s decision to sign a new contract with Fulham.

Eddie Howe, the manager of Newcastle, reportedly views Tierney as a player who would enhance the team’s options at left-back. Despite being considered a talented defender, Tierney has encountered difficulties in finding consistent opportunities at Arsenal, especially after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko to the squad last season.

While Tierney currently plays second fiddle at the Emirates, he remains highly regarded, and Newcastle is considering a potential move for him. The report suggests that the Magpies are preparing to make a serious bid for his signature, with Tierney emerging as their primary transfer target.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney deserves to get more game time and we all know this, but we certainly want to keep the former Celtic man.

Now that we are back in the Champions League and will compete for four trophies, we need him for the sake of squad depth, so if the club can, they must hand him a new deal instead of allowing him to leave.

If the Magpies assure him of a first-team spot, he might push us to listen to their offer and allow him to leave the club.

