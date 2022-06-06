Newcastle are claimed to be eyeing a bid to sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid this summer, with Arsenal and Barcelona also interested.

The Spaniard spend the last two seasons on loan with Juventus, but the Old Lady aren’t believed to be interesting in paying the pre-agreed option fee which was included in his most recent contract. CalcioMercato insist that they are willing to do business for around 20 million euro, whilst the Spanish giants hold out for around 50% more than that fee.

This means that he could well be on the market for yet another move, and Newcastle are now said to be considering an offer.

I don’t think I want to be seeing Morata at my club. I think the biggest issue for me is that he is very similar to Alexandre Lacazette, but while the Spaniard may pop up with more games in big games, both are probably better at playing as the second striker. I want to be seeing a real goal-getter signed this summer to bring us into contention with the teams around us.

We only managed to score 61 times in the division this season, eight less than Tottenham who didn’t enjoy a great season by all means, and a whopping 38 less than Man City who topped the division. We really need to be bringing in somebody who can really put a dent into that deficit if we are serious about levelling up the squad to challenge for those Champions League places, and even more important if we are serious about going further than that in the coming years also.

Does anyone believe that Morata could be what we need for the new season?

Patrick

