Newcastle has entered talks with Arsenal to complete Guimaraes move

Arsenal and Newcastle United have started talks over the potential transfer of Bruno Guimaraes this summer, as the Brazilian is keen to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Guimaraes has been one of the Premier League’s best midfielders over the last few seasons and has consistently impressed for the Magpies. His performances have convinced Arsenal that he is one of the best players they could add to their squad during this transfer window.

Arsenal step up pursuit

The Gunners have continued to monitor Guimaraes closely and believe he has the quality to strengthen their midfield significantly. Arsenal sees the Brazilian as a player capable of improving the team as they prepare for the new campaign.

Guimaraes is open to the move and wants an amicable departure from Newcastle United. Although the club has maintained that he is not for sale, the midfielder has informed them of his desire to leave this summer in the hope that an agreement can be reached.

Talks between the clubs are now underway, with Talk Sport reporting that Arsenal and Newcastle have begun discussions over a possible deal. The Gunners are eager to complete the transfer in the coming weeks so Guimaraes can take part in part of their pre-season preparations before the new season begins.

Newcastle remain firm on valuation

Although Guimaraes is 28 and has two years remaining on his current contract, Arsenal is expected to face a significant financial challenge if it wants to complete the signing. His status as one of the leading midfielders in the Premier League means Newcastle is in a strong negotiating position.

Newcastle has repeatedly told Arsenal to back away because the Brazilian is not currently on the market for a transfer. However, with discussions now taking place and the player reportedly keen on the move, Arsenal will hope negotiations can eventually produce an agreement that satisfies both clubs before the transfer window closes.

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