Newcastle have even more injuries than Arsenal ahead of Monday clash

Mikel Arteta is obviously worried about Arsenal’s defensive crisis ahead of our visit to Newcastle, with Ben White not certain to return tomorrow, and Gabriel Magalhaes having been taken off during the Tottenham game.
The Boss did not sound too confident on either of them taking part at St James Park, but will make a certain decision tomorrow morning. Arteta told Arsenal.com: “I could [give you an estimate], but I will probably be telling you whatever! Tomorrow will be the day we will have better answers, probably not the answers that we want until matchday, but hopefully better answers.”
And with Rob Holding getting a red card in the North London Derby it looks like Arteta will have to shuffle the pack in the Monday night match. “We will have to modify certain positions to try to make it work, because we don’t have more defenders and even though we have academy players, they haven’t experienced a lot of those positions because they’re not specified central defenders, so it’s something that we will try to find a way.”
So yes we will be a little short on the defensive side, but as the famous saying goes “Attack is the best form of defence”, and with a full complement of attacking players to choose from Arteta will hopefully set his team up to go for the jugular straight from kickoff.
Arsenal fans may be worried ahead of the game, but the fact is that Eddie Howe has just as many injury problems as Arsenal. Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier returned to the squad last week but only had 22 minutes on the pitch after returning from injury. Also first team regulars Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock and Ryan Fraser are recent additions to Newcastle’s treatment room, while Federico Fernandez, Isaac Hayden and Jamal Lewis are all out and not expected to return until pre-season.
So right now I’m feeling a lot more confident ahead of our most crucial fixture on Monday.
COYG!!!!
Let’s hope it has a negative impact on them,then we take our chance.
Newcastle are struggling with injuries, their whole midfield is nearly missing as well as defenders, they are not as good as us and we have to make sure the manager and the players don’t make the howlers they made on Thursday.
Can’t beat a bit of plain speaking Reggie
Everton getting a result this afternoon is vital too
Brentford are winning 2-3
Personally Sue, i don’t think Everton getting a result makes any difference. My friend is an Everton supporter and he says they are poor. I think it could even be better if they are under more pressure as well but i just think they are not good enough and that is why they are where they are.
Oops!!!!!! Keeping their heads might help a little.
Sue, one of their fans has come on here and said they are in form P9 W4 L5 if that was us, i wouldn’t be trying to say we were in form but different expectations i suppose.
But Everton have lost and thats bad news, at least it is IF we beat Newcastle. If we don’t, it becomes irrelevant, since Spuds will wallop Norwich in their last game and deny us 4th.
Well …we just have to win the game, 0-1, 2-3 or any margin at all, as long as we outscore em and wins the game.
Everton may likely draw or loose their game with Brentford as they have been red carded.
Meaning our match with them might be a true final…. Relegation vs Champions league
For those white neighbors….their game with Norwich is mare formalities, 3 points to them
Interesting take, and a little ill informed. We’ve been understrength since December
One thing for certain it’s going to be an interesting evening, and should be a bear pit atmosphere to welcome your boys.
Not in the habit of making posts on other teams articles, but this popped up in the feed and seeing as this is about NUFC…
Expecting a close game between two in-form teams. SJP is back to being a fortress, and NUFC under Howe are a pushover no more. In fact, we’re about even with you in the form tables for 2022 (NUFC 4th +1pt, Arsenal 5th, both with a +2 GD).
Feel free to underestimate us, prefer it actually, but not sure where you get your information (ditto for Reggie), but Schar/Fraser are back in training. Fernandez too (although he’s barely involved even when fit). Hayden and Lewis aren’t even in our 25 man squad due to early season ending injuries! Shelvey & Willock appear to both be recently injured, but only one of the two would typically start, and could be the only notable absence.
Put another way, you’re travelling to one of the most challenging away games of the season, playing against an in form counter-attacking high-press opponent who’s team sheet will potentially be one of their strongest starting 11’s available this year.
Ok, one Arsenal comment… You appear to only have 3 fit defenders available, and they’re all WBs. Confident you say?
Okay, thanks for the info. As i said in the article it is certainly not going to be an easy game and I have nothing but respect for Eddie Howe and your team.
But, being an Arsenal fan, we’re going to whip your arse!
I will be interested to see tomorrow night your comments and i cant remember what site it was but it was a Newcastle site, similar to this, i was flicking about the internet and saw it. I personally hope we beat you because i used to like Newcastle, the best supported Home town football club in the league but i feel for you now you are owned by murderers and Human rights violators.
Shelvey, willock and fraser for starters i read were out?
Reggie having been to Newcastle countless times with Arsenal away back in the days when I went everywhere with out team, I used to love Newcastle for theirwarmhearted and passionate fans andfor how lovely all the people were up there .
But NOW that murderers and scum sub humans own that club, they are universally hated and I use the word hate in its full, sinister and proper use too.
Along with Man City and Chelsea, I hate all three of those corruptly owned clubs and would love to see them all be relegated or better still, out of business altogether. As for Spuds and Man U, I MERELY STRONGLY DISLIKE THEM BUT DO NOT HATE THEM.
@ Reggie
My sentiments precisely.
I used to love Newcastle especially when Kevin Keegan used to manage them and I wanted them to win the league but MU went and won it that season. Remember the famous speech: ‘I wud luv it, if we cud win it’ .
Further to my comment.
I hope we win although it does not mean I think we will win. Our team has the self-destruct button which I have they do not press.
Had a very long dream earlier today ……. the Arsenal had won all their last 2 games and had convincingly clinched 4th …… and were challenging for the league in 2022/2023
I think I’ll have the same dream to tonight ….. and I wouldn’t mind even if it becomes longer ….
hope not have