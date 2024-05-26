Newcastle holds clear-the-air talks with Arsenal target in blow to Gunners

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to sign Alexander Isak after he spoke with Newcastle about his future.

The Swede has been in fantastic form for much of the last two seasons, and some experts believe he can solve Arsenal’s attacking problems.

The striker has continued to show that the Magpies were smart in triggering his release clause when they signed him from Real Sociedad.

Several clubs feel they missed out on Isak following his brilliant form at Newcastle, and Arsenal was looking to sign him this summer.

He remains on their shopping list as clubs look to begin their summer business, but it might be difficult to get him now.

An exclusive report on Caught Offside reveals he has held talks with Newcastle United about his future.

The Magpies made it clear that they will not consider offers for his signature this summer, and he is now expected not to push for a transfer away.

Isak loves life at Newcastle, and having been assured of his position as a key player at the club, he is now expected to stay.

Isak would be a fantastic acquisition for us, and his decision to stay at Newcastle is certainly a big blow.

