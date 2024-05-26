Newcastle holds clear-the-air talks with Arsenal target in blow to Gunners

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to sign Alexander Isak after he spoke with Newcastle about his future.
The Swede has been in fantastic form for much of the last two seasons, and some experts believe he can solve Arsenal’s attacking problems.
The striker has continued to show that the Magpies were smart in triggering his release clause when they signed him from Real Sociedad.
Several clubs feel they missed out on Isak following his brilliant form at Newcastle, and Arsenal was looking to sign him this summer.
He remains on their shopping list as clubs look to begin their summer business, but it might be difficult to get him now.
An exclusive report on Caught Offside reveals he has held talks with Newcastle United about his future.
The Magpies made it clear that they will not consider offers for his signature this summer, and he is now expected not to push for a transfer away.
Isak loves life at Newcastle, and having been assured of his position as a key player at the club, he is now expected to stay.
Isak would be a fantastic acquisition for us, and his decision to stay at Newcastle is certainly a big blow.
They have no reason to part with Isak. This is a non starter for us.
We need a target man Striker and for a decent price, I’d be going to negotiate with Juventus and asking about Vhalovic. Partey is leaving also and they were interested in Jan so if assume they would be now as he’s not Injured.
Then we need to go and buy a replacement for Partey to Partner Rice & Ode.
Forget Isak, as he never performs well against Man City anyway. Usually coming away with no goals and a 6.5 rating.
Florian WIRTZ is the best striker in world football on par with Mbappe. I would easily pay £100 million for him. He would advance Arsenal to Premier and European glory. Watch him on YouTube. Unbelievable skills and goal awareness for such a young striker.
If Arsenal are going to pay £100 million for a striker, they might as well aim high and get the worlds best.
YouTube🤣🤣🤣
I think we are over obsessing over Striker position when we have huge position to fill this summer and that’s a midfield replacement for Partey.
I think the trickiest position to get right is signing a striker. And Arsenal should be very careful as well. Everyone sees Haaland as the world’s best striker, but he is purely a great goal scorer, he isn’t a good footballer imo. He lacks many skills that a good striker possesses, which makes his impact on games not very consistent. Some games, he gives you a hattrick, in others he barely gets to touch the ball and the whole team suffers. We have to be very careful with that kind of striker we want playing in the front and the fans as well need to be aware of every tradeoff each striker brings. A striker who gets 30 goals but fails to impact in crucial matches, is just that and needs to be seen as that. If City has lost against Arsenal twice in the league game this season, the whole narrative around Haaland would be different, and I’m not talking of Arsenal fans’ perspective of Haaland, but City’s fans. They would be calling him a striker who only scores a lot against weaker defense.
Perspective is everything.