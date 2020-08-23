Newcastle interest – Should Arsenal accept a loan-to-buy deal for Maitland-Niles?

Newcastle is one of the teams that are interested in Ainsley Maitland-Niles but the Magpies don’t have the money to complete the move permanently. But they are looking to make an interesting offer to Arsenal, according to the Mail Online.

It appears that Maitland–Niles has been told that he will be sold if any team offers the right amount for his signature this summer.

He gradually became an important member of the Arsenal first-team just before the end of the season and played a key role as they won the FA Cup. However, the Gunners need money to strengthen their team and they reportedly plan to sell him and other valuable players to boost their transfer kitty.

Newcastle United and Wolves have both been linked with the Englishman, but Arsenal’s supposed £20m asking price will swallow Steve Bruce’s entire transfer budget and the Magpies are looking to him on an initial loan deal. The report claims that they will take him on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the loan period if Arsenal agrees.

This is an interesting offer but one that Arsenal shouldn’t accept, because the only reason why he has been put up for sale is so that the club can raise funds, but obviously if a cash buyer doesn’t come in before the window shuts then Arteta could consider it…

IME