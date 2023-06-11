Newcastle interested in coveted Arsenal target but price is an issue

Newcastle United has joined Arsenal in showing interest in Moises Caicedo, the talented Ecuadorian midfielder who continues to attract attention in the transfer market.

During the January transfer window, Arsenal had a strong desire to secure Caicedo’s services, but Brighton, his current club, made it clear that he was not available for sale.

Although Arsenal eventually signed Jorginho on loan as a temporary solution, they are still looking to strengthen their midfield in the upcoming transfer window, with Declan Rice being their primary target.

It is now possible that Arsenal will pursue both Rice and Caicedo simultaneously before the start of the next season. However, Newcastle United has emerged as a competitor in the race for the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Newcastle is attracted to Caicedo due to his young age and impressive performances. However, The Northern Echo suggests that the transfer fee required to secure his signature, estimated at around £70 million, might put the Magpies off.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spending money on new players is where you differentiate the big boys from the other teams in England.

Newcastle may have qualified for the Champions League, but it does not make them a team that will beat us to sign a player and we still have a good chance to land Caicedo.

