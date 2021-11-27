Newcastle is another time to ‘trust the process’ By Sylvester Kwentua

Happy weekend friends. Once again, we have another match day, and another time for us to see if truly ‘the process’ is on course, or just in it’s infant stage. Newcastle, like I have always believed, won’t be an easy game for us, but they are beatable. But what if they become unbeatable on Saturday, would Arsenal still trust the process?

For two years, Arteta has been building his team; he has sold or forced out players who are not a part of his plan, while keeping faith with those he intends using. The players he kept are not really the best of players Arsenal could actually get, but because Arteta deemed it fit to keep these players, he was trusted and allowed to work out a process for the team. The process which Arteta started then, is still in progress, luckily.

When Arsenal was losing games like losing was the usual thing last season, a lot of fans were angry and unhappy with Arteta. The ‘’Arteta out” banners started finding its way into the media, signifying how soon majority of the Arsenal fans wanted Arteta out. Yet, they were told to be patient and trust the process. The process was not a season’s journey, some pro Arteta allies argued. Trusting the process was a thing the fans needed to learn and savour, as the pro-Arteta allies explained then.

In the beginning of this season, Arsenal found themselves earning zero points from three games; losing without scoring a single goal in the process. At that period, a lot of fans had had enough, and were obviously starting to doubt the process that was taking Arteta two years to build. But yet again, they were told by those who believed in Arteta to’ trust the process’, because things were soon going to start clicking for the team. They had no choice than to keep trusting the process.

Then like answers to Arteta and many Arsenal fan’s prayers, things started clicking, and suddenly the process started making sense. Arsenal was winning or becoming unbeatable in games, and to crown it all, their defensive records were getting improved. Alas! The process was making sense right up to when Arsenal lost to Liverpool.

Fortunately, the loss to Liverpool has not altered anything in Arteta’s process so far, but against Newcastle, Arteta will want to win and assure Arsenal fans that his process is still in top gear, and nothing is going to stop Arsenal’s progress. So the question I would like to ask here is, are we ready to trust Arteta and his process?

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester