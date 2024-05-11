Newcastle is getting serious in their bid to sign Arsenal star

Newcastle United has shown interest in signing Aaron Ramsdale since he lost his first-team place at Arsenal.

Some reports even suggested that he might join them in the last transfer window, but Arsenal had no interest in losing their second-choice goalkeeper midway through the season.

Ramsdale has remained as the backup goalkeeper, and he is now widely expected to leave at the end of this season.

Arsenal will not stand in his way if he wants to leave, and Newcastle is looking to add him to their squad.

According to a report on Team Talk, in recent days, the Magpies have stepped up their interest in his signature and are looking to sign him at the end of the season.

They could approach Arsenal soon to add him to their squad, and it will be interesting to see how that develops.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale believes he should be playing every week, and he can achieve this if he leaves the Emirates.

However, Nick Pope could also put him on the bench at Newcastle, and he has to decide which bench he prefers to stay on.

We have to start looking for a replacement for him because the earlier we do, the better it will be so the new goalie can start pre-season with us.

