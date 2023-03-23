Newcastle is leading Arsenal in the race for Bundesliga star

Arsenal has chased Moussa Diaby for much of the last two years if you follow the rumour mill.

The Frenchman is one of the finest players in his position in Europe and Bayer Leverkusen has been enjoying his performances so far.

However, it is just a matter of time before the former PSG youngster leaves the club and Arsenal hopes they win the race for his signature.

However, a report in The Sun reveals Newcastle United also has an interest in his signature and the Magpies currently lead Arsenal in the race.

The report claims Eddie Howe’s side has been following the Frenchman and they have the money to outspend Arsenal in the pursuit.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle is a serious threat to us now as they have new owners who have very deep pockets.

The Magpies are working hard to break into the top six, so we cannot underestimate how far they will go to add a player to their squad.

We just need to focus on our own efforts to land him and ensure we do what is necessary to get the deal sorted.

This will require us to start early and continue to work hard to ensure his entourage gives us a positive response.

