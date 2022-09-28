Newcastle is prepared to hand Arsenal a £50 million January transfer blow

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been the subject of interest from Arsenal in the past year.

The Ukrainian has become the latest talent to emerge from his war-torn country, and he plays for Shakhtar Donetsk at the moment.

Several Premier League clubs have been pursuing him, and Everton had a bid for him rejected in the summer.

He continues to help the Ukrainian champions as they compete in the Champions League.

He has followed up his man-of-the-match performance against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last season with some fine performances in the competition this term.

This has kept the attention on him, but Arsenal is not the favourites to land him at the moment.

The I reveals Newcastle United has overtaken them as the Magpies steps up their pursuit of his signature.

It claims Eddie Howe’s side is now prepared to pay £50 million for his signature in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Newcastle United to the signature of Mudryk would be hard because they are a very rich club now.

Their interest in his signature will inflate his transfer fee, so we must be prepared to break the bank to sign him.

But it must make sense before we can splash that much cash for his signature.

