Newcastle is preparing to compete with Arsenal for top striker

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Dusan Vlahovic, dating back to his time at Fiorentina in Serie A. The Serbian forward has been on the club’s radar since 2022, during which time the Gunners have been actively searching for a high-calibre striker to lead their attack. With the summer transfer window approaching, there is renewed hope that Andrea Berta, who is expected to play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s recruitment strategy, will finally resolve this ongoing issue.

While several forwards have been shortlisted by Arsenal, Vlahovic remains a prominent name among their potential targets. The Juventus striker was previously valued at a premium when the Gunners first pursued him at the beginning of 2022, but circumstances have changed, and the club now has an opportunity to sign him at a more favourable price.

Vlahovic is still considered a player who could significantly enhance Mikel Arteta’s squad. Despite some inconsistency in his performances at Juventus in recent months, his talent remains evident, and much of his struggle has been attributed to managerial instability at the Italian club. The constant changes in the technical area have disrupted the team’s rhythm, making it difficult for any player, particularly a striker, to maintain form.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit. As cited by Tuttosport, Newcastle United have also identified Vlahovic as a priority target. The Magpies, while not looking to offload current frontman Alexander Isak, are intent on strengthening their attacking options and see the Serbian as an ideal addition.

This sets up a potential transfer battle between the two Premier League clubs, each hoping to secure a striker capable of making a decisive impact. For Arsenal, the addition of a powerful and technically gifted centre-forward like Vlahovic could be the final piece needed to elevate the team to consistent title challengers, both domestically and in Europe.

Ultimately, much will depend on Juventus’ willingness to negotiate and the player’s own preferences regarding his future. But what is clear is that Vlahovic, should he become available, will not be short of suitors eager to bring his talents to the English top flight.