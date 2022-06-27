Newcastle is rivalling Arsenal for the signature of Brazilian winger

Newcastle United and Arsenal want to sign FC Porto winger, Pepe.

The Magpies have one of the richest owners in the world now, and we expect them to spend their way to success like Manchester City has done.

They are expected to compete for the best talents with the top clubs around, and they beat Arsenal to sign Bruno Guimaraes in the January transfer window.

Correio da Manha, as reported by Metro Sport, claims both clubs are keen to add Pepe to their squad.

The 25-year-old only joined Porto a season ago from Gremio, and his stock has risen in European football.

Arsenal wants Raphinha, but a move for the Leeds man is proving tricky because he has interest from other clubs.

Pepe could join them and push his name-sake, Nicolas Pepe, further down the pecking order.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle is now a genuine threat to us adding some new players to our squad.

The Magpies could make a return to European football sooner than we think and that is one good reason we need to sign players this summer and also not allow them to beat us in any transfer battle.