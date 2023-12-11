Newcastle is set to miss out on signing Arsenal man

Newcastle United was rumoured to be considering a move for Aaron Ramsdale after Nick Pope suffered a serious injury. Ramsdale, who lost his first-team place at Arsenal this season with the arrival of David Raya, has been eager to secure regular playing time and has been linked with a potential move away from the Emirates.

Following Pope’s injury, reports emerged linking Ramsdale, as well as David de Gea, with a move to Newcastle in the January transfer window. The move seemed to make sense, offering Ramsdale an opportunity to compete for a first-team spot against Pope.

However, according to Football Insider, Newcastle is becoming increasingly unlikely to pursue Ramsdale or De Gea. The report suggests that there are significant hurdles to overcome in bringing Ramsdale away from Arsenal, and Newcastle does not believe it’s worth the trouble.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale will be a very good goalkeeper for Newcastle United, but he faces becoming a benchwarmer again when Pope returns because Pope is a fantastic goalie.

Raya has been shaky in recent weeks and Mikel Arteta could decide to bench the Spaniard for some games and give chances to Ramsdale in the coming weeks.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…