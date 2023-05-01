Newcastle is willing to battle Arsenal for La Liga forward

Newcastle has emerged as one of the suitors for Barcelona winger Raphinha, which means they could battle Arsenal for his signature.

The Brazilian played for Leeds in the Premier League last season and Arsenal were keen to land him before he left the competition, but Barca is his dream club, so he chose them.

Arsenal continues to monitor him as he struggles for relevance in Spain and could be sold off by the Catalans.

However, Football Insider says Newcastle United also wants to bring him back to England as one of its players.

The Magpies are close to securing an unlikely Champions League slot at the end of this term and will need experienced players.

Eddie Howe believes Raphinha will be useful to his side if they add him to their group and will battle Arsenal for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha was great to watch when he played at Leeds United and that experience means he will not struggle to adapt to the Premier League.

We have a lot of wingers in our squad now, but he will make us even more unpredictable and we expect him to give us options in the cup competitions as well.

