Newcastle joins Arsenal in the race for AFCON star

Newcastle United has joined Arsenal in the race to sign Senegalese star, Pape Abou Cisse.

The defender plays for Olympiacos in Greece and has been on the radar of the Gunners for a while now.

He replaced the covid-stricken Kalidou Koulibaly in the Senegal lineup for their first two matches at the AFCON and played superbly.

The defender’s fine performances in those fixtures have earned him more admirers, and The Sun says Newcastle is now pushing to sign him.

The Magpies could be relegated from the Premier League this season if their performances don’t improve.

They want to avoid that, and Eddie Howe has a lot of money to spend on reinforcements.

The report claims his present club would sell him now if a fee of around £12million is offered to them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Abou Cisse has impressed at the AFCON, but that is not enough for Arsenal to make a move for him.

Our scouts would most likely have been watching him before now, and they would know better.

At just 26, he is young enough to fit the profile of the defenders Mikel Arteta wants to sign now.

