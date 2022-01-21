Newcastle keen on signing out-of-favour Arsenal star

Newcastle interested in bringing in Arsenal goalkeeper

According to 90Min, the Premier League side are looking at the opportunity of raiding Arsenal by bringing in Bernd Leno.

The German international has hardly seen much action since Aaron Ramsdale was signed in multi-million deal last summer.

With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar fast approaching, the 29-year-old will naturally be looking at clubs who could give him guaranteed minutes on the pitch.

The Gunners are certainly no more the ones who can provide the safety blanket to the former Bayer Leverkusen man. However, it looks like Newcastle United are the ones who can.

🚨 || Newcastle have held talks with Arsenal over a loan for GK, Bernd Leno, which is to include obligation if Newcastle survive relegation [Via – @90min_Football]. — Benny Blanco (@DeanJamesAFC) January 20, 2022

The report further suggested that Eddie Howe is looking to bring in a top class shot stopper to St. James Park and has identified the Arsenal man to be the perfect candidate.

Any deal will likely be a loan move with an obligation to buy in the summer, if the club avoids relegation to the Championship.

But it seems manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are reluctant to let go of Leno mid-season.

A strong offer from the relegation-threatened club might change their stance though.

A new report claimed that the Gunners have lodged a bid for United States international Matt Turner. However, it looks more of a rumor than a genuine interest at the present moment.

The North London outfit have previously thrown admiring glances at Newcastle’s Freddie Woodman.

The 24-year-old Englishman had an impressive campaign last season on-loan with Swansea City. It was clear that he’s a keeper who’s better with his feet than Leno.

And at 24 years he still will have a high ceiling for improvement. Thus, personally, I would happily see a swap between the players.

Arsenal can easily mint some money on top of bringing in a replacement immediately. The homegrown factor also makes the deal more appealing.

These are all assumptions at this point. Let’s see how things pan out in the next week or the summer, when Leno certainly will be pushing for a move away from London.

