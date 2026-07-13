Newcastle legend delivers ‘absolutely devastating’ verdict on Arsenal-linked star

Arsenal’s reported interest in Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães continues to generate headlines, and now a Magpies legend has admitted losing the Brazilian to the Gunners would be “absolutely devastating”.

We have previously covered reports suggesting Guimarães is open to joining the Premier League champions this summer, while Newcastle are yet to receive a formal approach despite speculation surrounding the midfielder’s future.

Now, former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark has shared his thoughts on the situation, acknowledging both the impact Guimarães has had at St James’ Park and why he could understand the player’s desire to seek a new challenge.

Newcastle yet to receive an official Arsenal approach

According to NewcastleWorld, sources close to Newcastle have neither confirmed nor denied reports that Guimarães has informed club officials of his desire to join Arsenal.

The report adds that, as things stand, Eddie Howe’s side have not received an official approach from Arsenal, with much of the current speculation being driven by intermediaries.

Guimarães has enjoyed a hugely successful spell on Tyneside, captaining Newcastle to Carabao Cup glory last season to end the club’s 56-year wait for a major trophy. However, the report claims last season’s disappointing 12th-place finish, together with the departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, has led the Brazilian to question the club’s ambition.

Lee Clark explains why Newcastle fans would understand

Speaking to talkSPORT, Clark admitted losing Guimarães would be a huge blow but suggested supporters would understand if the midfielder chose to move on.

“Huge blow. Not just an outstanding footballer, but a brilliant leader.

“And when we’re talking about examples, I’ve watched him closely over the last few years.

“I remember watching him in a pre-season friendly against Espanyol, and absolutely the desire he showed in that match was exactly the same he showed in the Carabao Cup final. He is a winner. He is a leader. He’s been superb for us.

“But I’ve got to say he’s probably looking now and thinking, ‘what’s going on at the club? We’re losing our best players’. Maybe his last chance of getting a big move to a club that is going to be definitely challenging to win trophies.

“I’m not sure there’ll be any Newcastle fan who begrudge Bruno to move on. Be absolutely devastated, though, because that would be a third big player this summer that’s going to be walking out the door.

“It looks like it’s going to be a reset for Eddie Howe and his staff.”

While Arsenal’s interest has yet to develop into a formal bid, comments such as these underline just how highly Guimarães is regarded on Tyneside.

Whether the Gunners decide to test Newcastle’s resolve remains to be seen, but should Arteta’s side make their move, they would be attempting to sign one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders – and, judging by Clark’s reaction, one Newcastle supporters would hate to lose.

Would Bruno Guimarães be the perfect addition to Arsenal’s midfield, or should the Gunners pursue other targets? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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