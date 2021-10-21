Newcastle line up a move to beat Arsenal to Edu’s replacement

Marc Overmars looks set to join Newcastle United as their football director as the Magpies look to restructure their club.

Top European clubs have admired the former Arsenal star as he continues to achieve outstanding success at Ajax.

De Telegraaf says Newcastle is looking to bring him back to England as their next technical director.

The Sun claims Arsenal has a longstanding interest in him to fill the same role at the Emirates.

Edu is the Gunners’ current technical director and this link means he would replace the Brazilian if he moved to the Emirates.

Edu had been under serious pressure after Arsenal’s poor start to the season.

Not all his signings for the Gunners have made sense, with the likes of David Luiz and Willian proving to be poor acquisitions.

Overmars, on the other hand, has overseen a decade of success at Ajax with the Dutch club continuing to compete in Europe despite almost always cashing in on their best players.

His work shows he could help Arsenal become a powerful club on and off the pitch again, but Newcastle could beat them to appoint him.

Although he has a deal at Ajax that lasts until 2024, the Magpies have a lot of money to spend following their recent sale to a fund link to the Saudi Arabian government.