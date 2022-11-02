Newcastle looking to beat Arsenal to Premier League star with a January move

Newcastle United could beat Arsenal to the signature of Brighton hotshot Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian is having a superb season with the Seagulls and his form has attracted Mikel Arteta’s attention.

The Gunners are not the only club interested in a move for him as they continue to search for reinforcements.

Chelsea, now managed by his former boss Graham Potter, is also interested in him.

However, the team that poses the highest threat to Arsenal signing him is Newcastle United, who is ready to move for him immediately.

The Northern Echo reports the Magpies are prepared to follow up on their interest in his signature by securing a move for him in the January transfer window.

The report claims they could meet Brighton’s £30 million valuation of the attacker, whose current deal expires in the summer of 2024.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard is having a fantastic season. Typically, several clubs will want to add him to their squad.

If we are serious about beating them to his signature, we must also make plans to land him in the winter transfer window.

The attacker will be hot property in the summer and signing him in January could be the smartest thing to do.