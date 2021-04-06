Newcastle looking to turn Willock loan into a permanent move

Newcastle United will look to extend Joe Willock’s stay with them beyond this season.

The 21-year-old moved to the North East after struggling for a playing time at the Emirates.

He wants to get more minutes and has been in fine form for Steve Bruce’s struggling side.

The midfielder came off the bench to score and salvage a point for his on-loan team in their game against Tottenham at the weekend.

That was his second goal for them since he made the move and he has impressed them enough to consider keeping him for an additional time.

Daily Mirror via Shields Gazette says the Magpies want him on their books again after this season ends.

The Gunners still believe that the midfielder will develop to become a regular for their team.

However, time is running out on him and as Mikel Arteta rebuilds his Arsenal side, the manager might be open to selling him.

Newcastle is battling just outside the relegation zone this season and they will only be able to keep him if they win the fight to stay up.

Going down to the Championship reduces their chances of signing him, but that can still happen if no Premier League team guarantees him minutes.