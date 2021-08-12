Newcastle make breakthrough in their bid to complete move for Joe Willock

Joe Willock has edged closer to completing his transfer from Arsenal to Newcastle United after they reached an agreement on personal terms.
The England Under21 midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at the Premier League club and he was in stunning form.
He scored 8 league goals for them, including 7 from his last 7 matches, to set a Premier League record for the club.
He is still not in the plans of Mikel Arteta and Arsenal has decided to cash in on him.
The Gunners have agreed to sell for £22million, but Newcastle had been struggling to agree personal terms with the 21-year-old.
This has held up the transfer until now, but the negotiations are expected to make progress after a new report claims the Magpies have hard a breakthrough in talks over personal terms with Willock.
Mike McGrath of The Daily Telegraph delivered this update on Twitter as he reports on the progress of the transfer.
He tweeted: “Newcastle have made breakthrough in negotiating personal terms for Joe Willock, who will join from #Arsenal”
This will come as good news to Arsenal, who will now look to use money from his sale to finance moves for their own transfer targets.
Really I didn’t know that Joe Willock was on loan at Newcastle season? And he scored 8 goals including 7 in a row?
Wow you learn something everyday.
Good luck to you JW! like I’ve said all along, if we had our house in order, I wouldn’t have such an axe to grind with this club over this transfer, especially considering the fee, but in light of his recent form, our glaring lack of scoring from the midfield positions, my concerns over this managerial team actually using these monies to PROPERLY address our most pressing needs, like ironically buying a midfielder with the ability to score, and the potential ramifications should things go further sideways, considering our asset mismanagement issues, it’s just difficult to get too excited about this move at the present time…all I know is if we end up spending upwards of 75M on Ramshands and Ode de toilette, I’m going to be pissed
With Willock leaving we have Partey, Elneny, Xhaka and Lokonga vying for the midfield positions. Partey and Lokonga I rate, Elneny and Xhaka are P poor. If we don’t get a creative player like Aouar, Maddison, or Fekir then we will be totally lost in mid table. It is hard to make sense of our transfer policy. I hope the money from the Willock sale goes directly to sign a top creative midfield player or we are in trouble.
(A goalkeeper too)
At 21 ,8 goals,7 goals at row and you sell to get what? This is total madness at Arsenal.where on earth can a team force to sell its important player
@Ken
You’re shouting in the wind Gooner. Some here felt he wasn’t good enough and those goals were a fluke… Go figure 😡