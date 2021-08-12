Newcastle make breakthrough in their bid to complete move for Joe Willock

Joe Willock has edged closer to completing his transfer from Arsenal to Newcastle United after they reached an agreement on personal terms.

The England Under21 midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at the Premier League club and he was in stunning form.

He scored 8 league goals for them, including 7 from his last 7 matches, to set a Premier League record for the club.

He is still not in the plans of Mikel Arteta and Arsenal has decided to cash in on him.

The Gunners have agreed to sell for £22million, but Newcastle had been struggling to agree personal terms with the 21-year-old.

This has held up the transfer until now, but the negotiations are expected to make progress after a new report claims the Magpies have hard a breakthrough in talks over personal terms with Willock.

Mike McGrath of The Daily Telegraph delivered this update on Twitter as he reports on the progress of the transfer.

He tweeted: “Newcastle have made breakthrough in negotiating personal terms for Joe Willock, who will join from #Arsenal”

This will come as good news to Arsenal, who will now look to use money from his sale to finance moves for their own transfer targets.