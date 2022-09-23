Newcastle makes Arsenal target their “dream” signing

Arsenal remains keen to add a winger to their team, and one name on their radar is Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen.

The Frenchman has been in fine form since he left PSG for the Bundesliga club, and he will certainly play for a bigger team in the future.

Arsenal pursued a move for Raphinha in the last transfer window as they looked to add a new wide-man to their team.

However, the Brazilian joined Barcelona instead, and they signed no alternative.

They could revisit that situation in January as they bid to have a strong second half of the term.

Diaby is the new man on their radar, but they are facing competition from Newcastle United, and The Athletic say it is a serious one.

It claims the Magpies have identified the winger as a dream signing as they look to continue rebuilding their team.

In an ideal situation, Arsenal should beat Newcastle to any player, but the Magpies have a new owner, and they are now one of the biggest clubs in the league.

They will compete with Arsenal for his signature, and they could entice him with more money and a guarantee of playing time.

