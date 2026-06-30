Newcastle makes desperate attempt to convince Arsenal target to stay

Newcastle United have rejected Arsenal’s opening bid for Bruno Guimaraes and are now working to secure the Brazilian’s long-term future by preparing a new contract offer for their captain ahead of the upcoming season.

Arsenal had initially been linked with a move for Sandro Tonali during the January transfer window, but after the campaign ended, their attention shifted towards Guimaraes. The midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best players in his position in the Premier League and has become one of Arsenal’s priority targets this summer.

Newcastle Determined To Keep Captain

The Gunners submitted an opening proposal in an attempt to sign the Brazilian, but Newcastle quickly rejected the offer and made it clear that they do not want to sell one of their most influential players.

Despite Newcastle’s public stance, Arsenal are still expected to return with another attempt as they continue searching for a midfielder capable of improving their squad ahead of another demanding campaign.

Guimaraes remains central to Newcastle’s plans both on and off the pitch, with the midfielder viewed as a leader within the dressing room and an essential figure in the club’s long-term ambitions.

As reported by Hayters, Newcastle are now preparing a new contract worth more than €200,000 per week in an effort to convince Guimaraes to remain at St James’ Park and commit his future to the club.

Arsenal Continues Midfield Pursuit

Newcastle are particularly eager to avoid losing additional key players after failing to qualify for the Champions League last season. The departure of Anthony Gordon has already weakened the squad, increasing the importance of retaining their captain before the new campaign begins.

The Magpies are therefore determined to do everything possible to ensure Guimaraes does not leave during the current transfer window, despite continued interest from Arsenal and other clubs monitoring his situation closely.

Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to assess its options as they seek another elite midfielder capable of strengthening a squad already expected to challenge for major honours next season.

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