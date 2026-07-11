Newcastle may have found a replacement for Guimaraes in boost for Arsenal

Newcastle United may have insisted that Bruno Guimaraes is not available for transfer this summer, but the club are reportedly preparing a contingency plan in case they are eventually forced to sell the midfielder.

Arsenal are continuing their efforts to add Guimaraes to their squad during this transfer window, and the Gunners believe they have several reasons to remain optimistic about completing a deal. One of those factors is the midfielder’s reported willingness to hold talks and reach an agreement with the Gunners.

The Magpies regard Guimaraes as one of the most important players in their squad. However, having previously lost players such as Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali, they understand that circumstances can change and are preparing for every possibility.

Newcastle identify possible replacement

According to Sport Witness, Newcastle are considering a move for Danilo Santos from Botafogo if Guimaraes leaves before the transfer window closes.

The report states that Arsenal are preparing to submit a significant formal offer for Guimaraes in the coming days. If the Brazilian departs, Newcastle view the former Nottingham Forest player as the preferred option to strengthen their midfield.

Although Newcastle have publicly maintained that Guimaraes is not for sale, identifying a possible replacement suggests the club are also planning for an alternative outcome should a suitable offer arrive.

Arsenal continue pursuit

Arsenal remain determined to strengthen their midfield and sees Guimaraes as a player capable of improving the squad. Their expected offer could test Newcastle’s resolve in the weeks ahead.

The Magpies are already dealing with changes in midfield following the departures of key players and would prefer not to lose another influential figure. Guimaraes remains central to their plans, making any potential transfer difficult to complete.

Even so, continued interest from Arsenal could place Newcastle under increasing pressure if a substantial bid is submitted. While the club’s position remains unchanged for now, they appear to be ensuring they have a plan in place should Guimaraes eventually leave before the end of the transfer window.

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