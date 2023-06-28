Have Newcastle given up on chasing Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney?

Newcastle United has set its sights on bolstering its defensive ranks for the upcoming season, and the Daily Record is suggesting that they are considering Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters as an alternative to Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

With limited playing time at Arsenal last season, the 26-year-old Scot seemed destined to join the Magpies’ revolution. However, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is exploring alternative targets to provide competition for hometown hero Dan Burn.

Although Howe remains an admirer of former Celtic star Tierney, Newcastle is exploring all available options in their quest for new defensive signings and will not pay over the odds or sign a player that is not overly keen on joining them.

While the future of Tierney at Arsenal remains uncertain, his prominence in promotional activities suggests that he may still play a significant role in the club’s plans.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is starting to look more probable that Tierney will be at Arsenal next season and that is not a bad thing, especially when you consider the amount of games the Gunners are expected to play next season.

Squad depth is an absolute necessity if we want to be competitive next season and keeping Tierney does just that, create squad depth.

Sick of transfer news ??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…