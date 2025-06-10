Newcastle move for Elanga hints at possible Isak sale. Arsenal monitoring.

Arsenal could be handed an unexpected transfer opening this summer, with Newcastle United stepping up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

The Gunners are in the market for a dynamic wide player who can ease the burden on Bukayo Saka while also offering greater attacking threat from the left. Elanga, a versatile Sweden international, has quietly emerged as a potential option following a strong season with Forest.

According to Just Arsenal Sources, Newcastle have now made official contact for the 22-year-old and are preparing a concrete offer after previously showing interest last summer. Eddie Howe is said to view Elanga as a natural partner for fellow Swede Alexander Isak, but the situation could yet play into Arsenal’s hands.

Arsenal will be monitoring the Isak situation closely

Nottingham Forest have reportedly slapped a £50-60 million valuation on Elanga, but Newcastle’s ability to meet that fee may depend on outgoings, most notably Alexander Isak. The striker is attracting growing interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, with bids of £120–150 million said to be under consideration. Though Newcastle & England legend Alan Shearer believes Isak will opt to stay at Newcastle.

Arsenal are long-time admirers of Isak, having explored a move before his switch to St James’ Park in 2022. With Mikel Arteta targeting both a new striker and a winger this summer, there’s a real chance the Gunners could test Newcastle’s resolve once again.

Should Newcastle push hard for Elanga, it may signal a willingness to part ways with Isak, something Arsenal will be watching closely.

A window of opportunity for Arsenal?

While Arsenal have been more publicly linked recently to marquee names like Nico Williams and Leroy Sané, if Newcastle’s bid for the Forest star progresses and a knock-on effect leads to Isak being available, the Gunners could benefit.

Whether Berta & Arteta decide to rival Newcastle for Elanga, swoop in for Isak, or even negotiate around both, this is a developing story that could significantly shape Arsenal’s summer strategy.

Which move would you prefer, Gooners? Elanga, Isak, or the dream double?

