According to Football Insider, Newcastle United have opened talks with Arsenal over the potential January signing of 18-year-old attacker Alfie Matthews.

Football Insider add that talks are underway and that the Magpies are set to make an offer for the versatile Gunners ace.

The report also highlights that Matthews’ current contract with us is set to expire at the end of the season, should we convince the youngster to stay at the Emirates or attempt to cash in on the talent now?

Matthews seems to be an important player to our Under-18s side, making 9 appearances for them in the Under-18s Premier League this season.

Read More: Let’s be positive Arsenal fans and get the team back on track

The ace has managed to bag two goals in these outings, Matthews seems to feature up front mostly, though he’s also been used in an attacking midfield role behind the striker this season.

Considering that the ace is an important part of the Under-18s, perhaps the club should consider handing him a new contract.

It’s difficult to have a clear stance on the youngster’s potential exit without having an idea of what kind of fee is being touted for Matthews’ services.