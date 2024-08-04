Newcastle open talks to steal London defender from under Arsenal’s nose

Newcastle United could beat Arsenal to the signing of Marc Guehi after opening talks with the defender over a summer move.

Guehi has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League and was a regular for England at Euro 2024 after Harry Maguire missed the competition.

Arsenal has tracked Guehi for much of his time as a Crystal Palace player, and he was even linked with a move to other top European clubs following his performances at the Euros.

The Gunners have since added Riccardo Calafiori to their squad, but they could still be in the market for another defender. However, it might be too late for them to secure Guehi.

According to The Sun, the defender is currently in talks with Newcastle United over a summer move as the Magpies look to improve their options and mount a serious challenge for trophies next term.

Newcastle has the financial resources to convince him to join and is confident they can agree on a fee with Palace to secure his transfer.

In the coming days, they could complete the transfer and beat Arsenal to one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guehi is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the Premier League and would strengthen our group, but we have a complete defence now after signing Riccardo Calafiori and do not really need anyone else.

