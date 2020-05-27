Newcastle open talks with highly coveted midfielder as they look to beat Arsenal

Newcastle is looking to beat Arsenal and other teams to the signature of Philippe Coutinho and the Magpies have reportedly opened talks over a move for the midfielder.

Coutinho looks set to return to the Premier League this season after struggling to hold down a regular starting spot at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

He is on loan at Bayern this summer, but the Germans have decided not to make his move permanent and Barcelona is already planning for the future without him in mind.

This has left English teams battling for his signature. Mikel Arteta reportedly considers him a dream signing, and the Spaniard has told Arsenal to land him.

However, a new report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Newcastle has opened talks over a move for the player as they look to beat other top sides to his signature.

The Magpies are close to being taken over by a new owner and they will most likely have some serious money to spend.

When the new owners arrive, they will look to make some marquee signings to announce their arrival and it seems that they have listed Coutinho as one of their first few signings.

The report states that the Geordies have explained how big the club would become after the takeover to the Brazilian and they would hope he is convinced to join them.

If this turns out to be true it would not be just bad news for Arsenal but all Premier League teams, it would signal there is a new kid on the block that has to be taken very seriously.