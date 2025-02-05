Newcastle overpowers Arsenal again to reach the Carabao Cup final

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Kai Havertz of Arsenal shoots and misses during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on February 05, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at St James’ Park this evening.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Arsenal conceded an early goal again, but Alexander Isak’s strike was ruled out for offside.

The Gunners began to grow into the game, and Martin Odegaard had a good chance, only to see his effort crash against the woodwork.

Newcastle responded immediately, and Jacob Murphy was on hand to turn in a rebound after Isak’s effort blasted off the crossbar.

Leandro Trossard came close to equalising, but Martin Dúbravka made a fine save to deny the Belgian.

Arsenal continued to struggle against Newcastle’s low block, and things went from bad to worse when Gabriel Martinelli was forced off with an injury.

Ethan Nwaneri was lively after replacing Martinelli, but at half-time, Newcastle led 1-0.

Shortly after the break, Raya was fortunate to escape punishment for a poor mistake, as Anthony Gordon fired wide with an open goal to aim at.

However, when Raya made another costly error, Gordon capitalised this time, extending Newcastle’s lead.

Arsenal replaced Odegaard and Trossard with Raheem Sterling and Mikel Merino, but both struggled to make an impact.

Despite spells of possession, Arsenal failed to break down Newcastle’s defence, while the Magpies looked solid at the back and more confident in attack, securing a well-deserved victory.