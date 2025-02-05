Newcastle overpowers Arsenal again to reach the Carabao Cup final

Newcastle defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at St James’ Park this evening.
Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Arsenal conceded an early goal again, but Alexander Isak’s strike was ruled out for offside.
The Gunners began to grow into the game, and Martin Odegaard had a good chance, only to see his effort crash against the woodwork.
Newcastle responded immediately, and Jacob Murphy was on hand to turn in a rebound after Isak’s effort blasted off the crossbar.
Leandro Trossard came close to equalising, but Martin Dúbravka made a fine save to deny the Belgian.
Arsenal continued to struggle against Newcastle’s low block, and things went from bad to worse when Gabriel Martinelli was forced off with an injury.
Ethan Nwaneri was lively after replacing Martinelli, but at half-time, Newcastle led 1-0.
Shortly after the break, Raya was fortunate to escape punishment for a poor mistake, as Anthony Gordon fired wide with an open goal to aim at.
However, when Raya made another costly error, Gordon capitalised this time, extending Newcastle’s lead.
Arsenal replaced Odegaard and Trossard with Raheem Sterling and Mikel Merino, but both struggled to make an impact.
Despite spells of possession, Arsenal failed to break down Newcastle’s defence, while the Magpies looked solid at the back and more confident in attack, securing a well-deserved victory.
If Arteta feels he can win a trophy without a world class striker then he should be checked mentally.
Pep saw he couldn’t win the champions league without a striker he went all out to get Haarland
I’ll defend our manager on this one
He asked for help
He’s just an employee
He asked for his boss to help him.
His billionaire boss
True…..but perhaps if he’d spent the £100 he paid for Havertz and Viera on a proper CF, there would be no need for a CF this window. I think there is enough blame pie for both parties here.
MA is to blame…he has spent millions in the previous two years but failed to get a top striker!!!
That was pathetic performance. Can someone tell me how we are better than what we were two years ago?
If Arteta should win a big trophy I feel like Arsenal may suffer for it in the long term because they will give him a pass for some years to be trophyless. I just get that vibe when I think about Arsenal. They are always scared to change.
Before we start with the “yeah, but we hammered City” thing, let’s please remember that this is probably the worst City team in over a decade. Today was the back dow to earth performance we knew we were capable of. After the first leg weak performance we all knew it was going to be tough. But, the lack of cutting edge in attack and the mistakes at the back are nothing unusual. Yes, we have injuries. But when you’re bring on Sterling for Havertz you know this squad is thin on quality. This squad has the potential to be better but is held back the lack of quality on the bench. On the plus side, our youth players are stepping up. Even if our seniors aren’t..
Stopped watching at half time.
Already knew there was no way back with the way we were playing and how Newcastle was able to neutralize us completely upfront.
Having Havertz as our main striker was already a major disadvantage going into this game.
But am I surprised with the outcome? No, always knew It’ll require something special to overturn that first leg deficit. And a lot of times this season we’ve crumble when it matters most.
At least there people here who are please with the outcome. Based on their thinking; we’re competing, it’s not a must we win trophies.
For an ambitious fan like myself, it’s a pity another season is already ‘going’ to waste.
Losing the first tie weakly sent alarm bells but I hoped for better as a follow on from Sunday.
Newcastle were better and as the minutes went on it was only Newcastle going to the final. Their second goal summed up a miserable night and we looked ragged in the end
This season Saliba, Gabriel and Raya have been pillars of strength, but like the first leg, our centre backs seemed completely unnerved by Isaak who was well supported by his speedy wingers .Perhaps the weekend off will give our Manager sometime to consider where he went wrong as playing with inverted full backs may win you the possession stakes ,but it sure leaves spaces on either side of our centre backs which intelligent ,quick forwards will exploit.In the case of the first Newcastle goal, neither Gabriel nor MLS were within 10 yards of Murphy who is a very underrated player.Such basic defensive failings have to be sorted out even if it means reverting to a conventional back four where wingers are actually marked by our full backs.I could go on and on about our poor performance tonight but I’d rather end on a more positive note and draw attention to Nwaneri, who was by far our most dangerous forward and has a great future ahead of him.