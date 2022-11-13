Newcastle plots to hijack Arsenal move for talented winger

Arsenal is one of several clubs looking to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk as the Ukrainian youngster continues to prove his worth at Shakhtar Donetsk.

He has been in fine form for them this season and continues to prove he is world-class on the field.

Arsenal is not the only club interested in a move for him, but reports in recent days suggested the youngster is close to a move to the Emirates.

However, a new report on Football Insider reveals the winger is also on the radar of Newcastle United.

It further states their interest is serious and they could move for him in the next transfer window, backed by their owners.

It is a development that will get Arsenal worried because Newcastle has a lot of money now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle has shown they have the quality to match their ambition as they march towards ending this season inside the top four.

Ideally, Mudryk should choose to join us over a move to the northeast, but it seems they might convince him with their ambitious project and more money.

If we are serious about signing him, we must be willing to offer him more money and match whatever action Newcastle takes to win the race.