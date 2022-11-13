Newcastle plots to hijack Arsenal move for talented winger

Arsenal is one of several clubs looking to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk as the Ukrainian youngster continues to prove his worth at Shakhtar Donetsk.
He has been in fine form for them this season and continues to prove he is world-class on the field.
Arsenal is not the only club interested in a move for him, but reports in recent days suggested the youngster is close to a move to the Emirates.
However, a new report on Football Insider reveals the winger is also on the radar of Newcastle United.
It further states their interest is serious and they could move for him in the next transfer window, backed by their owners.
It is a development that will get Arsenal worried because Newcastle has a lot of money now.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Newcastle has shown they have the quality to match their ambition as they march towards ending this season inside the top four.
Ideally, Mudryk should choose to join us over a move to the northeast, but it seems they might convince him with their ambitious project and more money.
If we are serious about signing him, we must be willing to offer him more money and match whatever action Newcastle takes to win the race.
OT: watching Fulham play Man Utd and United scored a winnerin injury time. thanks to LENO WHO RETREATED WHEN HE SHOULD CLEARLY HAVE COME OUT TO BLOCK THE SCORER .
Glad we got LENO sold. Though he is a good shot stopper , he lacks so much else that all top keepers definitely need. RAMSDALE WOULD HAVE COME OUT AND THUS SAVED THAT GOAL.
If the magpie money turns Mudryk head we should allow him to go Newcastle.
We should only persue him if he’s entirely sold on Arsenal project.
Never should we try to out bid the Magpies
I think he would choose us over Newcastle tbh. Just wondering whether this would be a January or summer move, obviously if it’s the former then the rumoured £50M war chest is inaccurate which I believe it is anyway.