Newcastle plotting to beat Arsenal to bring Ligue 1 goal machine to the Premier League

Arsenal is now facing competition from Newcastle United in their pursuit of Jonathan David, as the striker approaches the end of his contract with Lille.

David has been one of Europe’s most prolific strikers over the past few seasons, and Arsenal is keen to secure his signature if he opts for a move to the Premier League.

Earlier this month, the BBC reported Arsenal’s strong interest in the Canadian international, with the Gunners eyeing him as a potential addition to their squad, alongside their ongoing interest in Benjamin Sesko.

However, Arsenal isn’t alone in the race. According to Fichajes, Newcastle United is also targeting David, positioning themselves as Arsenal’s main Premier League rivals for his signature. Meanwhile, Inter Milan and Juventus are also keeping tabs on the forward.

Given David’s form and the fact that he could become available on a free transfer, these clubs recognise that signing him would be one of the biggest bargains of the summer, and the race to secure his services is heating up.

Just Arsenal Opinion

David is one of the best strikers on the continent, and signing him as a free agent would be a steal.

However, he is not likely to be the only striker we would add to our squad, especially if we offload Gabriel Jesus at the end of this term.

