Newcastle prepare bid to beat Arsenal to defender likened to ‘Philipp Lahm’

Newcastle are claimed to be ready to try their hand at signing Aaron Hickey from Bologna, a player Arsenal are claimed to have bid for also.

The full-back has enjoyed a big season in Serie A, putting his first campaign in Italy behind him after finding very little first-team football initially, and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed either.

Hickey showed courage in agreeing to leave the SPL shortly after his 18th birthday, and his game appears to have come on leaps and bounds this term. He could well be on the way to the Premier League this summer however, with all of Brentford, West Ham, Arsenal and Newcastle now linked with his signature, with HITC citing La Gazzetta in claiming that the Toon are now ready to make their move.

He previously earned huge praise from former boss Daniel Stendel, who not only claimed he was ‘like Philipp Lahm’, but also opened up on the immense talent that he possessed

“Aaron is an extraordinary talent,” Stendel is quoted in the Scottish Sun as stating. “For such a young age, he is extremely calm and composed on the ball.

“He never panics, never loses his cool and always seems to make the right decisions. De1spite being so young, he’s very hard to play against.

“Aaron as a player is like Philipp Lahm. For me at Hearts, he played as a full-back.

“He not only runs up and down the line, but looks for attacking moves like Lahm once did.

“And Aaron can also play in the central midfield.”

I hope we are serious about our interest in the young full-back, as I believe he really is a true talent. Judging by the amount of minutes that Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares picked up this term, it should be easy to guarantee Hickey a fair amount of action with him able to fill in on both sides of the back line, and with the added minutes of European football also to contend with this term.

Do you think we’d be able to guarantee Hickey enough regular playing time to persuade him to snub the other offers and come to the Emirates?

Patrick

