Newcastle prepare fresh contract offer for long-term Arsenal target – Report

Arsenal’s reported interest in Bruno Guimaraes continues to generate headlines, but Newcastle United are said to be preparing their own response in an effort to keep hold of one of their most influential players.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies have already rejected an Arsenal approach worth around £55 million and are now planning fresh contract talks with the Brazilian midfielder as they look to end speculation surrounding his future.

Newcastle determined to keep midfield star

The report suggests that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is keen to secure Guimaraes’ long-term future, with the club preparing what has been described as “crunch talks” over a new contract.

As per the report Pete O’Rourke said:

“Newcastle are planning fresh contract talks with Bruno Guimaraes after rejecting Arsenal’s £55million approach. Eddie Howe sees him as a key part of his long-term plans, and they want to reward him with an improved deal.”

The report adds that Newcastle have no desire to lose one of their most important players and hope that agreeing fresh terms will put an end to the growing transfer speculation.

Arsenal may not be ready to walk away

While Newcastle’s stance appears clear, the report suggests Arsenal remain interested in Guimaraes and could yet return with another offer should an opportunity present itself.

The 28-year-old has consistently been linked with the Gunners over the past few transfer windows, thanks to his blend of technical quality, leadership and Premier League experience. With Mikel Arteta continually looking to strengthen his midfield options, it is understandable why Guimaraes continues to be mentioned.

However, Newcastle are under no obvious pressure to sell, and their reported intention to open new contract negotiations sends a strong message that they want to build around the Brazil international rather than cash in.

For now, Guimaraes’ immediate focus remains on Brazil’s World Cup campaign, with any significant developments regarding his club future likely to come once the tournament has concluded.

Whether Arsenal decide to test Newcastle’s resolve again remains to be seen, but if this latest report is accurate, convincing the Magpies to part with one of their prized assets will be far from straightforward.

Would you like to see Arsenal make another move for Bruno Guimaraes this summer, or should the club focus on alternative midfield targets? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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