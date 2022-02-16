Newcastle prepared to go head to head with Arsenal for another player

Rafael Leao could play in the Premier League next season as Arsenal becomes interested in a move for the AC Milan man.

The Portuguese star has been in good form since he moved to Milan from Lille and could leave the Italian side soon.

Arsenal remains keen to make attacking reinforcements after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mikel Arteta could also sanction the departure of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette at the end of this season.

That should see them take some action in the transfer market and one of the incomings could be Leao.

La Repubblica says the 22-year-old is strongly on the radar of the Gunners and they would look to add him to their squad in the summer transfer window.

However, Newcastle United is also keen on him and both clubs will go head to head for another player.

The newly-rich Magpies signed Bruno Guimaraes ahead of the Gunners in the last transfer window and they could do the same for Leao.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The new reality is that Newcastle has money to burn and they will compete against any club for a top player.

One reason they will almost certainly win the race against us and other clubs is that these players are loyal to their paycheck only.

They will move to the northeast for bigger pay over a big club like Arsenal.