Newcastle prepared to outspend Arsenal to sign Serie A striker

Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in the last few months.

The Nigerian striker has been on the Gunners’ radar since he was at Lille, but they need him even more now that Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have left the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side can make him their next goal machine, but a move for him is getting harder.

Apart from Napoli’s reluctance to do a deal unless it is for a record-breaking fee, the interest from Newcastle United is serious.

Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Express Sport, claims the Magpies are prepared to offer a huge transfer fee to Napoli to complete the signing of the under-17 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been a target of ours for a long time, and we need to act fast if we intend to add him to our squad.

The Napoli man will bring goals to the Emirates, but we have been occupied with our efforts to sign Gabriel Jesus recently.

Both of them will be too expensive for us to sign in this transfer window, and it seems a move for Jesus is more likely.

We can add Osimhen to our squad at the end of the upcoming season, if he hasn’t joined another club by then.

