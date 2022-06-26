Newcastle prepared to outspend Arsenal to sign Serie A striker

Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in the last few months.
The Nigerian striker has been on the Gunners’ radar since he was at Lille, but they need him even more now that Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have left the club.
Mikel Arteta’s side can make him their next goal machine, but a move for him is getting harder.
Apart from Napoli’s reluctance to do a deal unless it is for a record-breaking fee, the interest from Newcastle United is serious.
Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Express Sport, claims the Magpies are prepared to offer a huge transfer fee to Napoli to complete the signing of the under-17 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner.
Osimhen has been a target of ours for a long time, and we need to act fast if we intend to add him to our squad.
The Napoli man will bring goals to the Emirates, but we have been occupied with our efforts to sign Gabriel Jesus recently.
Both of them will be too expensive for us to sign in this transfer window, and it seems a move for Jesus is more likely.
We can add Osimhen to our squad at the end of the upcoming season, if he hasn’t joined another club by then.
I doubt this will happen, but if it did this would be an embarrassment of epic proportions…unless they paid well over the number for him
Why an embarassment ?! Chelsea was never seriously in contention for the title before abramovitch. But they were better. City was an average PL club, when not in premiership. And got star after star. With their owner billions, why could not they take players like oshimen ? Thats sad to see that money can transform so fast a team but… Money rules the PL and european football.
let’s just wait and see if it happens and for how much, then I’ll respond to your inquiry
Now that would be a PROPER striker. Newcastle cant get him, he is too good for them. If Newcastle get him over us, then we are really slipping.
LOL!! we already have gabriel jesus.
@fk
LOL…😂
Juses is a done deal
We are done signing strikers, if we go for Osimhen, then nketia’s new contract will mean nothing …
There was a season Man City had Edin Dzeko, Tevez, Aguero in a starting lineup. when Mancini was in charge.
They won the league that season.
if Arteta decides to play a 442 formation for instance, nothing is bad with having 3 quality strikers.
A 442 formation.
Tierney Gabriel Saliba Tomiyasu
Martinelli Neves Partey Saka
Osimhen Jesus
ESR/Viera/Odegaard as squad depth for the wide roles.
Nketiah can also rotate with Osimhen.
3 quality CFs is not a bad ideal. we have europa league, Premier league, FA Cup and Carling cup to play for.
SAF once had RVP, Rooney and Chicharito. He won the league that season as well
Would be a lovely team this.
I also read somewhere GJ prefers the wings than in the middle, having Victor Osimhen (at the right price of course) would be fantastic. Napoli’s asking price for him is a certain setback…… but who knows what may happen with the window still open
It’s will be an added advantage if we can add 1 more striker like osimhen making 3 because we will be playing for major compititon and will need to prepare for injury..
Welcome to the new normal – Newcastle buying at enormous prices.
Football as we knew it is dead.
I wonder how much they can spend under FFP rules, I believe their recent revenues should be a limiting factor?
because Mike Ashley didn’t spend anything and the club was actually turning over decent profit I believe NUFC can spend around 160-180 million in this window if they so wish
Football died when that Russian took Chelsea, a good to mediocre team who’d only won one League title in 1955, to being FIFA World Club Champions.
Man City’s new’ish owners, the Arabs are doing the same and now Newcastle will follow suit.
Good comment zanzibarbarian. Remember same happen in the 2000’s with lazio (buying mendieta and others….). Recently PSG are a stunning example. 2 league titles before 2011 and new owners. 8 in the last 10 years. What a joke.
Mediocrity died the year that man took charge of CFC. Football is a sport and the league is a competition, the survival of the strongest/fittest. From a two horse race, today the 20th place team can hold for a draw with the league leaders and that is the excitement of the EPL. We going down to BHA, CP sent alarm bells that certain players have to go. Personally, I welcome competition, unfortunately some players are hired on massive wages due to this competition which is unfair for a common man but that discussion is for another subject another day. From our perspective, we have a billionaire owner who has never said no to any investment. Is it CFC or MC’s fault that we did not invest in the right players (I mean after the stadium debt was repaid) or is it Liverpool’s fault that we insulted the club and player by adding 1GBP to the release clause? Did the then regime have any shame or sense? We could have won the league that season had we plashed 50-60M on Suarez rather than wasting the same amount on Ozil. My point of view is that we should sulk that others won, we should question our misfortune putting up with a manager for too long who had no desire to win the league.
Everyone succeeds in finding loopholes. Look at PSG ! LOL. They got neymar and soon after Mbappe on loan LOL with a 180m compulsory buy. Contraty to the NBA where teams have to paysbhuge and soon-to-be unsustainable luxury tax, the rules in European football are just a joke. These disguised buys in loans are a stunning example of big big jokes.
Osimhen would be the perfect partner for Jesus….enough firepower to win the league. I wonder if Napoli would accept Torrieira plus 65M for their dymanic striker. No harm in trying. In the meantime, let’s be extra nice to Josh Kroenke; he alone can make it happen.
RFrancis , I strongly agree this attack bully would be perfect partner for Jesus.
But maybe you could add Pepe with Torreira and sweeten the deal while shaving off a further £20mil
It’s an option certainly worth a go.