Newcastle prepares a £17m offer to beat Arsenal to signing midfielder in January

Arsenal has been interested in a move for Youri Tielemans for a long time, as the Belgian continues to run down his contract at Leicester City.

The midfielder is one of the finest in his position in the Premier League, and he keeps playing without a new deal.

We expected him to leave Leicester City in the last transfer window, but the move never materialised after the Foxes placed a high valuation on him.

He could leave in the January transfer window after refusing to sign a new deal at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal needs new men in midfield, and that transfer window offers them a good chance to sign him.

However, The Sun reports that Newcastle United also has an interest in him, and the Magpies are prepared to splash the cash to add him to their squad.

It claims they will spend up to £17m to win the race even though he can join them for free in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle has emerged as the latest Premier League club to have a rich owner, and the Magpies are a team Arsenal should worry about.

We are the bigger of both teams, but we must outspend them to beat them to signings, which will be hard to accomplish.