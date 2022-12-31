Newcastle pushing to beat Arsenal to two midfielders

Newcastle United has become the latest mega-rich club in the Premier League as they look to break into the top four.

They are currently third on the league table and have defied the odds so far this season.

One thing that has worked for them in this campaign is signing good players and they will continue to look for the best men they can get to keep their team in form.

A report on Northern Echo is now claiming they want James Maddison and Youri Tielemans from Leicester City, two players top sides want to sign.

The pair are also being targeted by Arsenal and it means the Magpies could win the race for their signature ahead of Mikel Arteta’s men, considering their financial clout.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle has made obvious progress in the last year and they could realistically end this season inside the top four.

If that happens and we do not win the league, players will have a dilemma choosing them or us.

It could then come down to the club that offers the most money for their signature and Newcastle could win.

But we are traditionally the bigger club and some players will choose a move to the Emirates over any other club.

