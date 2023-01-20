Newcastle ready to battle Arsenal for two transfer targets

Newcastle United has flexed its financial muscles in the last two transfer windows and the Magpies want to disrupt the traditional Premier League top four.

Their new Saudi owners and manager Eddie Howe seem like a match made in heaven and the North East outfit could become the next side that buys its way to success like Manchester City.

Newcastle beat Arsenal to sign Bruno Guimaraes a year ago and could sign more stars under the noses of the Gunners in the coming transfer windows.

A report in The Sun reveals Howe’s team holds an interest in Arsenal targets Youri Tielemans of Leicester City and Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid.

The Magpies have shown they are not afraid to splash big money on new signings and this makes them a suitor Arsenal should worry about.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal remains one of England’s traditional big clubs and we shouldn’t be afraid of Newcastle in the transfer market.

Although the Magpies are having a very good season, players should still choose a move to the Emirates if we offer them the same terms.

In a bid to buy their way to success, Newcastle could offer some ridiculously high wages and transfer fees, but we must not be tempted to break our wage structure for new signings.

