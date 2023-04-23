Newcastle remain confident they can sign Arsenal star

Newcastle United has had an interest in Kieran Tierney for much of this season as the Scotsman struggles to play on a regular basis at Arsenal.

He was the main man in the Gunners’ left-back spot before they signed Oleksandr Zinchenko at the end of last season.

The arrival of the Ukrainian has changed the situation for Tierney as he now struggles to play, with Mikel Arteta preferring the former Manchester City man.

This has placed clubs on alert about the availability of Tierney and Newcastle is keen to add him to their group.

Eddie Howe is a fan and The Sun reveals the Magpies are confident they will win the race for his signature.

It remains unclear what plans Arsenal has for him, with Nuno Tavares returning in the summer, but Newcastle is confident they have a chance to land the ex-Celtic man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is in a very tough situation now, but we expect him to consider leaving the club at the end of this season.

If we win the league, it would be a fitting way to end his spell at the Emirates. But we are playing in the Champions League next season and probably should keep him for a little longer in our squad.

