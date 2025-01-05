“Newcastle retain all the bargaining power” for Arsenal target Alexander Isak

Joelinton and Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrate after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Arsenal FC (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

If there’s one player who’s certainly not joining Arsenal this winter transfer window, it’s Alexander Isak.

With the window open, all eyes are on who the Gunners will sign.

Given the unreliability of the Arsenal attack, plus Saka’s injury and a lack of top-quality options without their #7, the question isn’t if Arsenal will sign a top attacking talent but who that talent will be.

According to Matt Stead, Arsenal will sign anyone but their top striking target, Alexander Isak.

Pundits like former Gunner Paul Merson have boldly advised Arsenal decision-makers to break the bank for the Swedish striker, who is in red-hot form.

Isak has scored in Newcastle’s last 7 consecutive Premier League games, racking up 13 goals and 4 assists in 18 games. He’s a certified goal poacher, and if he were to join Arsenal, he would surely make the team “unplayable.”

Even so, an Isak-to-Arsenal deal is not happening.

Matt Stead of Football365, while analyzing potential deals, is convinced that this deal can’t go through.

Some of us Gooners (including Paul Merson) felt that if we offered the Magpies crazy money, like £150 million, Eddie Howe’s side might be tempted to sell their star man. However, Stead says Newcastle will never let Isak leave this winter, and with at least 3 years remaining on his deal, they can’t be forced to.

Stead said, “Newcastle retain all the bargaining power for now, and no amount of textbook January Window Bingo nonsense from Paul Merson imploring Arsenal to ‘break the bank for him’ will change that.”

Signing Isak this winter was always going to be tough. But if he’s truly what coach Mikel Arteta thinks we need, we can try again in the summer. A crazy fee and Newcastle’s PSR issues could just see them look to make a big sale.

This winter transfer window, we can try to get on board that dynamic winger who can cover for the injured Bukayo Saka and, in the long run, offer Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard competition on the left wing. What do you think?

Michelle M

