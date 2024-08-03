Newcastle sends another strong message amid Arsenal Isak interest

Arsenal recently made Alexander Isak their top priority transfer target again after failing to sign Benjamin Sesko.

Although the Gunners are also being linked with moves for players like Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyökeres, recent reports indicate they have shifted their focus to Isak.

In his two seasons in the Premier League, the Swede has proven to be one of the best strikers in Europe and has been a key player for Newcastle United.

Isak is on the radar of every top club in England, and Newcastle quoted £115 million to Chelsea when the Blues wanted to sign him earlier in the year.

That fee is too high for Arsenal, who cannot afford to pay it now.

A report from Independent Sport claims Newcastle has decided that Isak is no longer for sale, and it is too late for them to consider selling him.

The report suggests that the Magpies now plan to keep Isak for the season and will not sell him, regardless of the price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and we can see that he has been doing a fantastic job at Newcastle, so we do not expect them to sell him easily.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…